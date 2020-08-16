Police have arrested two people in connection with the death of 19-year-old, Sudeeksha Bhati, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Sunday.

Sudeeksha Bhati, who topped her class 12th exams was studying in the USA on a scholarship and died in a road accident when she was in India during her holidays.

Police said two persons — Deepak Choudhary and Raju — were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. They also said that some people were “trying to twist the narrative of the incident.”

The girl’s family alleged that two miscreants were following Sudeeksha on a bike resulting in the misbalance of the bike which she was riding with her uncle and she died after her head collided with the stone.

Contrary to this, the Police said the bike was being driven by Sudeeksha’s brother who was a minor and there was no evidence of the duo being chased by anyone.

The family also claimed that the minor brother was also with them at the time of accident.

“The ambulance and police came after half an hour. We went to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead. We took her to a government hospital in Bulandshahr for post-mortem. Her father was informed as soon as the accident took place,” Sudeeksha’s minor brother was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.