PoK will soon join India by itself: Union Minister VK Singh

General VK Singh, a former Army chief and current Union Minister, asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would soon join India “on its own.”

In response to a question about the demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking the opening of a border crossing with India, the Union minister for State remarked, “PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time.”

The minister spoke at a press conference in Dausa as part of the BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra (PSY) programme.

The minister for the Union also discussed the accomplishments of the G20 Summit, which India presided over and just ended. The grandeur of the summit, he claimed, has given India a special place on the international stage and enabled the nation to demonstrate its resolve.

“The G-20 meeting was unprecedented. It has never been done before nor any other country except India can organise a summit like this. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has proved its mettle in the world. The G-20 group includes all the powerful countries of the world,” Mr Singh said.

The minister also harshly criticised the Rajasthan government for the state of law and order, saying that the state is suffering from a lack of law and order under the current Congress administration.

To reach out to the public and listen to them, the BJP had to organise the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra. The people are joining this yatra because they want a parivartan (change), he added, adding that the yatra has a lot of support from the general public throughout the state.

Regarding the inquiry regarding the BJP’s chief minister in the state for the upcoming assembly elections, VK Singh responded that the BJP does not announce the chief minister’s face wherever elections are held and instead campaigns only on the Prime Minister’s charisma.

“Everyone should assume that the party will give opportunity to such leaders who are good, useful, and on whom the public has confidence,” he stated.