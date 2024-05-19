Red alert in Delhi for heat wave

The national capital on Sunday witnessed scorching heat with the maximum temperature pegging at more than 47 degrees C at three places in the city.

The weather agency has flagged a red alert for the heat wave conditions during the coming two days in the capital with a forecast of “mainly clear sky, heat wave conditions at most places with severe heat wave at isolated places, along with strong surface winds with speeds between 25- 35 kmph during the day,” the India Meteorological Department said.

The places that recorded the highest temperatures in the city on Sunday include Najafgarh with 47.8 degrees C, Mungeshpur 47.7 degrees C and Pitampura with 47 degrees C, and at all three places the mercury was seven points above the season’s average which amounts to ‘severe’ heat wave.

Similarly, at many places the city reeled under heat wave conditions, as per the weatherman.

For the coming two days, especially Monday and Tuesday, the IMD has forecast the average minimum and maximum temperatures to hover around 29 to 45 degrees C, respectively.

During the evening at around 5.30 p.m., the relative humidity was as low as 15 per cent, the weather agency said.

Due to the hot weather conditions, the IMD suggested extreme care needed for vulnerable people and asked the residents to refrain from exposure to heat and avoid dehydration.

The weather agency advised the resident to drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty, use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk etc. to keep one’s self hydrated.

The department has warned with the expected impact of the heat wave with a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages, and health concerns for vulnerable people, that include infants, elderly and those with chronic diseases.

The IMD also said that there is a likelihood of heat wave and severe heat wave at places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.