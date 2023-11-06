PoJK refugees call on BJP govt to fulfil their demands before elections

Calling for a decisive battle for the legitimate rights of Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) Displaced Persons, SOS International Chairman Rajiv Chuni on Monday asked the BJP government to fulfil all genuine demands of the displaced persons before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally of PoJK displaced persons at Nowshera near the Line of Control (LoC), Chuni said they have been used as votebank in elections by political parties.

The refugee leader said, “We will have to take a decisive call before the elections. He asked the government to concede “our” five major demands including Rs 25 lakh to all PoJK displaced families as approved by the then state government, reservation in professional and technical institutes of the country for our youth, job package for educated unemployed youth of displaced persons, reservation of eight seats in J&K legislative assembly for PoJK refugees and grant Pahari status to all PoJK displaced community members.

“It is the appropriate time to send a strong message across the political platforms that our struggle is genuine and legitimate. We will have to take a collective decision of boycotting the elections or voting in favour of a particular party to ensure that our voice is heard at the highest level,” the senior refugee leader said, adding “We will have to think and take a call as to who delivers justice to our hapless people”.

He made a fervent appeal to all the members of PoJK DPs that they should not get betrayed by the false promises of politicians from the ruling class and they should be asked to fulfil their commitments before seeking votes in their favour.