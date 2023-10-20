PM’s words carry no weight, Rahul Gandhi says

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that for the first time a PM’s words do not carry any weight. Gandhi also slammed chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his poll promises while talking about the poll guarantees of the Congress, which he says will be definitely implemented if the party is voted to power.

On the third day of Vijaybheri in Telangana, the Congress leader addressed poll rallies in Jagtial and Armoor and continued his sustained attack on the BJP, BRS, and the AIMIM.

“For the first time there is a prime minister whose words carry no weight. What he had promised five years ago, he is repeating it once again,” said Gandhi in a reference to Modi’s promise of establishing a national turmeric board in Telangana.

Advertisement

“I don’t make false promises. I didn’t promise Rs 15 lakh in your bank accounts or give land to anybody,” he said in a two-pronged attack on the PM and the Telangana CM. It may be noted that the latter had promised land to Dalits in 2014. Apart from the six guarantees Gandhi promised to ensure that the maximum sale price of turmeric increases to Rs 12,000–Rs 15,000 per quintal. Additionally, he promised to give another Rs 500 above MSP for other crops. He also promised to revive the sugar factories in Telangana.

The Congress leader advised voters not to vote for the BJP or the AIMIM and waste their votes. “Wherever we fight elections, whether it is Maharashtra, Rajasthan or Assam, the AIMIM always goes there and puts up its own candidate to help the BJP. Therefore, all three are working together.” he said.

While on his way to Jagtial, Gandhi also tried his hand in making dosa, stopping by a dosa seller’s cart at Kondagattu town. On his way to Armoor, he stopped by an elderly tea vendor and asked about her problems. He also interacted with her grandchildren and distributed chocolates. Meanwhile, Khanapur BRS MLA Rekha Naik joined the Congress in the presence of Gandhi at the rally at Armoor.