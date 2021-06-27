It is for the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’ session on Sunday also had what may be termed as ‘ Maan ki Sawal (questions)’ through a quiz show on the Tokyo Olympics that managed to enthrall citizens amid a period of pandemic gloom.

The Prime Minister, on Sunday, addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and urged people to get rid of vaccine hesitancy. During the address, he paid tributes to the sports legend, Milkha Singh, who recently passed away. Modi urged citizens to wish the players who are participating in Tokyo Olympics through #Cheer4India on social media.

Following the address, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a quiz based on today’s ‘Mann ki Baat- Road to Tokyo’ available on the NaMo app. This rare feat quickly won many hearts where enthused participants began brainstorming answers to the questions.

During the address, PM Modi narrated inspirational stories on the lives of athletes representing India at the Tokyo Olympics.

The PM said, “We are talking about the Tokyo Olympics which reminds us of the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. A few days back, we lost Milkha Singh who was battling Covid-19. When he was in the hospital, I had a chance to speak to him. I told him that he led our Indian team in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and he needs to motivate the present team of athletes who will head to the Tokyo Olympics, this year. “