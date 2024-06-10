PM’s first decision will support farmers financially: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first decision of his third term, made in the interest of the country’s farmers.

Chief Minister Yogi has expressed his appreciation for this decision through a post on his official X handle.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi signed the file for the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, marking his first decision of the new term.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this move and congratulated all the farmers of the country.

He wrote on X, “The first decision of the first day of the third term is dedicated to the welfare of the ‘annadata’ farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has signed the file to release the 17th installment of ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ as soon as he took charge today.”

“An amount of about Rs 20,000 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of 9.3 crore Annadata farmers who will benefit from this decision. On behalf of all the farmers in Uttar Pradesh, heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister for this welfare-oriented decision, which extends financial support to farmers,” he said.