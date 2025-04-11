Hitesh Jain appointed full-time member of 23rd Law Commission of India

Senior Advocate and Vice President of BJP Mumbai, Hitesh Jain, has been appointed as a full-time member of the 23rd Law Commission of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The son of renowned advocate SK Jain, Hitesh completed his early education in Pune and went on to earn an LLM from the London School of Economics in 1996.

Hitesh Jain has represented clients before the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts (handling civil, criminal, and rent-related matters), as well as consumer forums, the Competition Commission of India, TDSAT, and in both ad hoc and institutional arbitration (including LCIA, ICC, and SIAC).

He has also served as Special Counsel for the State of Maharashtra in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

In his corporate legal practice, Jain has advised on a wide array of complex matters, including international corporate transactions, banking and labour laws, and mergers and acquisitions.

He counsels clients on exchange control regulations, foreign direct investment, outbound investment, incorporation of entities, power and infrastructure projects, and general corporate affairs.

Additionally, Hitesh Jain provides legal guidance on the issuance and trading of securities in both primary and secondary markets as well as the formation of domestic funds.