PM’s ‘diligence not disturbance’ swipe at Opposition as first session of 18th Lok Sabha begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for cooperation from the Opposition as the first session of 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday.

Addressing reporters ahead of the session, Modi said that the country needs a responsible opposition.

“The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama or disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition, and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfil these expectations of the common man,” Modi said.

Modi also mentioned the emergency imposed by former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi in 1975 and called it a “block spot” on democracy.

“Tomorrow is the 25th of June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed…While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India,” the PM said.

During the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, newly-elected MPs, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, took oath as Member of Parliament.

Modi was also sworn in as Leader of the House. The oath was administered by Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Meanwhile, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc leaders held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament over the appointment of Mahtab as Pro-tem speaker. The INDIA bloc leaders held a copy of the Constitution to mark the protest.

The Opposition has objected to the appointment of Mahtab as Pro-tem speaker, claiming it was against the established traditions of the House.

Usually, the senior most MP is appointed as Pro-tem speaker to administer the oath of new MPs and oversee the House proceedings until a full-time Speaker is elected.

Congress MP K Suresh said he has been an MP eight times, whereas Mahtab has been elected only 7 times, which makes him the preferred choice for the post.