PM welcomes UN resolution on memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness that the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers piloted by India.

“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support,” the PM tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked all member states which supported the resolution. ”India piloted the adoption of a resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India’s contributions and intent,” he tweeted.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution introduced by India to establish the memorial wall in honour of the peacekeepers who have made the supreme sacrifice on UN blue flag missions.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers’ in the UN General Assembly hall.

It welcomed the initiative of Member States to “establish at a suitable and prominent place at United Nations Headquarters in New York a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers, giving due consideration to the modalities involved, including the recording of the names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice.”

The resolution was submitted by 18 countries including Bangladesh, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda and the US.