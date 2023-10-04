PM Ujjwala Yojana subsidy increased to Rs 300 for all beneficiaries: Anurag Thakur

Ahead of key assembly elections in five states, the Narendra Modi government Wendesday announced to increase the subsidy amount for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per LPG cylinder. Addressing a press conference, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that the Union Cabinet has decided to increase the subsidy amount given under the PM Ujjwala Yojana by Rs 100.

“The government has raised subsidy amount for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per LPG cylinder,” Thakur said during a briefing on Cabinet decisions.

After the announcement, domestic LPG cylinder prices for Ujjwala Yojna beneficiaries will be around Rs 600 per cylinder. Currently, LPG cylinder price for Ujjwala beneficiaries is Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of ₹903. After today’s announcement, the new per cylinder price for Ujjwala beneficiaries will be Rs 603.

Earlier in August, the government reduced the domestic LPG cylinder prices for all customers by Rs 200.

The decision has come months ahead of Assembly elections in several states and amid intense criticism from the Opposition Congress over rising inflation.

LPG cylinder has been at the centre of the Congress party’s attacks on the Narendra Modi government given it was a key issue and part of the BJP’s campaign in 2014 when the grand old party was in power.