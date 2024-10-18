PM to visit Russia next week for BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from 22-23 October at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa) Summit, being held in Kazan. The summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said while announcing the visit here on Friday.

The summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration. During his visit, the PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, the MEA added. It is, however, not clear if Mr Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping who will lead the Chinese delegation at the summit.

This will be Mr Modi’s second visit to Russia this year. He had visited Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia Summit with President Putin.

