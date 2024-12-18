PM to visit Kuwait this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December at the invitation of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, it was officially announced on Wednesday.



This will be the first visit of an Indian PM to the Gulf country in 43 years.

During the visit, the PM will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. He will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.



India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people to people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.



”The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

