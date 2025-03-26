Govt to host another Dynamic Candidate Open House for PM Internship scheme

Building on the success of its previous sessions, the government is set to host another Candidate Open House for the PM Internship Scheme on Thursday.

As part of the Corporate Affairs Ministry’s (MCA) ongoing commitment to supporting and engaging eligible candidates, this interactive forum will offer invaluable insights and real-time answers to applicants’ most pressing questions. Held every week, these Open Houses serve as a crucial touchpoint for aspirants navigating the application process.

Advertisement

What makes this upcoming session particularly exciting is a special segment featuring industry experts who will provide in-depth guidance on the value of internships, career-building strategies, and professional growth.

Advertisement

Additionally, successful interns from previous cohorts will share their personal experiences, offering firsthand perspectives on how the PM Internship Scheme has propelled their careers forward. This exclusive segment promises to be especially beneficial for aspiring candidates.

To ensure a structured and productive discussion, candidates were encouraged to submit their queries in advance through a dedicated online link shared via email. This approach allows moderators to address the most common concerns effectively, while also ensuring that live queries raised during the session receive timely responses.

Addressing these queries will be a panel of experts, including the MCA senior officials, project management team for policy and procedural concerns, and technical specialists from BISAG, the ministry’s technical partner.

A press note said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs remains dedicated to fostering transparency, open communication, and a seamless experience for all applicants of the PM Internship Scheme. By continuously engaging with candidates through these Open Houses, the MCA aims to empower young professionals and ensure they make the most of this prestigious opportunity.