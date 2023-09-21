PM to lay stone for cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday, where he is scheduled to attend several events, officials said, on Thursday.

First, he will lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in the city. In the afternoon, he will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme.

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realizing the PM’s vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure. The modern international cricket stadium will be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi. It will be developed in more than 30-acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores. The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped flood lights, ghat steps-based seating, Bilvipatra shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

With an aim to further enhance access to quality education, Modi will inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas (Atal Residential Schools) across the state from Varanasi. Built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crores, these schools will be exclusively for children of labourers and construction workers and those children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These schools aim to provide quality education and help in overall development of the children.

Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, sports ground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess, and residential flats for staff. These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1,000 students each.

The PM’s vision to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of Kashi has led to the conceptualization of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav. The Mahotsav witnessed the participation of more than 37,000 people across 17 disciplines, who displayed their skills in singing, playing instruments, street plays, dancing, etc. The meritorious participants will get a chance to showcase their cultural skills during the programme at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre.