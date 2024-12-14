PM to lay foundation stone for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and launch or inaugurate various other projects during his brief visit to Jaipur on Tuesday.

The foundation stone of the mega canal project will be laid at Dadiya village on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the event, followed by a massive public meeting, said senior BJP leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Rajendra Rathore.

Rathore, who has been entrusted with the overall responsibility of organizing the Prime Minister’s programme, stated that Chief Minister Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Yadav are scripting a historic inter-state partnership. This partnership will ensure water sufficiency in 21 districts of Rajasthan through the canal project.

The commencement of work on this critical project has been made possible by the interstate water-sharing agreement reached in New Delhi under the Centre’s facilitation.

Rathore, along with BJP state president Madan Rathore, held a meeting earlier in the day with party leaders to discuss strategies for making the Prime Minister’s programme a grand success.