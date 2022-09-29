PM to inaugurate AIIMS-Bilaspur on October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Himachal Pradesh to dedicate AIIMS-Bilaspur to the people of the state on October 5. Thereafter, he will address a public meeting at historic Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit and directed for adequate and foolproof arrangements so as to ensure that the visit of the PM to Bilaspur is a historic one.

He presided over the meeting through video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police from Bilaspur. The Chief Minister said that other than AIIMS, the Prime Minister would also inaugurate Hydro Engineering College at Bandla, Bilaspur.

He would also lay the foundation stones of Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh and the Four-lane project from Pinjore to Nalagarh. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

He directed the State PWD authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Bilaspur town besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around Bilaspur town.

Chief Minister Thakur said that smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured so that no inconvenience to the general public.

He also directed the officers of Jal Shakti Vibhag to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the town and also directed the concerned authorities to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the public meeting.

The Chief Minister on his arrival at Bilaspur visited Luhnu Maidan – the venue of the public meeting of the Prime Minister. Chief Secretary R D Dhiman said that adequate arrangements would be made to ensure this programme becomes a grand success.