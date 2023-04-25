PM to Inaugurate Advantage Healthcare India on tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) on Wednesday at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi through a video message.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and will be attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha. Health ministers from ten countries are also scheduled to be present at the event.

The two-day event aims to emphasise the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for Building Resilient Global Health Architecture and work towards achieving Universal Health Coverage through value-based healthcare.

It further aims to showcase India’s strength in the field of Medical Value Travel and as an exporter of Healthcare Workforce providing Value-Based Healthcare services and its emergence as a major hub for world-class healthcare and wellness services.

The event is in consonance with India’s G20 Presidency theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and is appropriately named as ‘One Earth, One Health- Advantage Healthcare India 2023’. It will create opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries.

To promote the export of services from India, this international summit will provide an ideal forum for exchange of knowledge, witnessing participation from the who’s who of the global MVT industry and expertise between the leading authorities, decision-makers, industry stakeholders, experts, and professionals in the industry from around the world. It will enable participants to network with peers worldwide, exchange ideas, build contacts and create strong business partnerships.

This summit will witness 125 exhibitors and around 500 hosted foreign delegates from 70 countries. Reverse Buyer Seller Meetings and scheduled B2B meetings with hosted delegates from more than 70 designated countries in the region of Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, SAARC and ASEAN will bring together and connect the Indian healthcare providers and foreign participants on one forum.