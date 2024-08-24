PM to felicitate lakhpati didis of MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with and honour five women from Madhya Pradesh, along with others from across the country, during a ‘Lakhpati Didi’ felicitation event to be held at Jalgaon in Maharashtra on 25 August.

PM Modi would give certificates of honour to the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ during the function.

According to state government officials, after the central government’s target of making Lakhpati Didis in 100 days, as many as 96,240 members of women’s Self Help Groups in Madhya Pradesh have become Lakhpati Didis. They have received financial assistance, market support, and technical support from the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission. In order to expand the reach of self-help group products to major markets, online marketing is being encouraged through digital platforms.

There are approximately five lakh women’s self-help groups operating in Madhya Pradesh, which include nearly 62 lakh poor families from villages associated with them.

The women self-help group members have been identified as Community Resource Persons who find out the members having the potential to become Lakhpati Didis.

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Prahlad Patel said on Saturday that the Lakhpati Didis are valuable assets for the state. The minister assured that the government would provide all the requisite support in their economic pursuits.

Amongst the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ from MP to be felicitated by the PM are Sangeeta Malviya from Sehore district, Kamini Sharma from Guna district, Lakshmi Tirke from Chhindwara district and Roshni Lodhi from Dewas district.

Officials said that following the programme at Jalgaon, similar events would also be organised at the Cluster Level Federation (CLF) in Madhya Pradesh, where all CLF Lakhpati Didis would be awarded certificates. Women’s self-help groups across the state would receive approximately Rs 110 crore bank loans and about Rs 171 crore as Community Investment Fund.