PM to attend Vibrant Gujarat celebrations in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday and participate in the celebration of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore, including school infrastructure worth Rs 4,500 crore under “Mission Schools of Excellence” programme, at Bodeli, Chhotaudepur, on Wednesday.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit celebrations in Ahmedabad will witness participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from trade and commerce, young entrepreneurs, students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started under the visionary leadership of then-chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi 20 years ago, on September 28, 2003.

Over time, it transformed to become a truly global event, attaining the status of being one of the most premier business summits in India. Beginning with about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit witnessed an overwhelming participation by thousands of delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019.

In the last 20 years, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has evolved from “Making Gujarat as preferred Investment Destination” to “Shaping a New India” event. The unparalleled success of Vibrant Gujarat became a role model for the entire country and inspired other Indian states to replicate the organization of such investment summits.

During the prime minister’s tour, school infrastructure across Gujarat will get a massive boost as Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore under the programme “Mission Schools of Excellence”.

Thousands of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) labs and other infrastructure, built across schools in Gujarat, will be dedicated to the nation by the prime minister. He will also lay the foundation stone for improving and upgrading thousands of classrooms across Gujarat schools under the mission.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the project “Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0”. This project will be built upon the success of “Vidya Samiksha Kendra” which has ensured continuous monitoring of schools and improvement in student learning outcomes in Gujarat. The “Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0” will lead to the establishment of similar kendras (centres) in all districts and blocks of Gujarat.

During his tour, the prime minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects, including a new bridge built across Narmada river on the Vadodara-Dabhoi-Sinor-Malsar- Asa road in Sinor taluka, Vadodara district.

The other projects will be Chab Talav redevelopment project, water-supply project in Dahod, about 400 newly built houses for the economic weaker section at Vadodara, village Wi-Fi project across 7,500 villages across Gujarat, and the newly built Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dahod.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of a water-supply project in Chhotaudepur, a flyover bridge in Godhra, Panchmahal; and the FM Radio studio at Dahod, to be built under the Centre’s “Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)” scheme.