Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and clearly tell the nation about the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces which left 20 soldiers, including an officer dead. She also assured her party’s support for the armed forces and the government.

In a live video address, she said, “The PM should tell the nation how the Chinese occupied Indian territory, why 20 brave soldiers were martyred.”

The Congress president also asked if “our soldiers are still missing? How many of our soldiers and their commanders are seriously injured? How much of our land has been occupied by China and in which areas? What is the government’s thought, strategy and plan to resolve this situation?”

She also paid her tributes to the families of the fallen soldiers of the Indian Army at Galwan valley. “The sacrifice of our 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart and pray to the almighty to give their families the strength to face this pain,” said Gandhi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his reaction on the Galvan Valley clash today said ,“No one should be in any doubt. India wants peace but when provoked, it is capable of giving a fitting reply, be it any situation.”

He added, “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain.”

It was PM’s first statement after the “violent face-off ” at the LAC two days back, while he was addressing the Chief Ministers conference over the handling of the pandemic. He observed 2-minute silence in honour of the 20 soldiers.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former president Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at the Centre asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “silent” on the killing of Indian soldiers.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” former Congress president tweeted.

The Congress today also demanded that PM Modi should address the nation and call an all party meeting to discuss the situation.

The Prime Minister has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday to discuss the situation at the border.

Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting, the Prime Minister’s office has informed.

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces took place on Monday evening where an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, one of the flashpoint leading to standoff in eastern Ladakh region.

Later, the Indian Army on Tuesday night said, “17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain, they have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.”