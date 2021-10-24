PM pays tribute to cartoonist RK Laxman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary.

Modi also shared the speech that he delivered when he released the book “Timeless Laxman ‘ in 2018, while paying his tribute through the microblogging site Twitter.

The Prime Minister appreciated how Laxman beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the time through his cartoons.

“On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, ‘Timeless’, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ends