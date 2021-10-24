Follow Us:
PM pays tribute to cartoonist RK Laxman

The Prime Minister appreciated how Laxman beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the time through his cartoons.

SNS | New Delhi | October 24, 2021 4:13 pm

(Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary.

Modi also shared the speech that he delivered when he released the book “Timeless Laxman ‘ in 2018, while paying his tribute through the microblogging site Twitter.

“On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, ‘Timeless’, the Prime Minister tweeted.

