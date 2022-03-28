PM to participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ of Awaas Yojana beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ of about 5.21 Lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The PM will also address a gathering on the occasion.

It has been a constant endeavour of the PM to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country. This marks yet another step in this direction.

The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh.

The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps like training thousands of masons including women masons, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects.