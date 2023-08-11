Laadli Behna Yojana is a social revolution: MP CM

Announcing that the amount of Rs 1000 per month being given to women under the Laadli Behna Yojana would be gradually increased to Rs 3000, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted today that the Laadli Behna Yojana is a social revolution.

The CM transferred an amount of Rs 1209 crore into the bank accounts of 1.25 crore beneficiary women, each getting Rs 1000, as the third payment of the monthly financial assistance scheme.

The CM disbursed the amount during the state-level laadli behna event at Rewa this afternoon.

The CM also disbursed an amount of Rs 18.16 crore to the accounts of 1.81 lakh tribal women beneficiaries of the Baiga, Sahariya and other tribes under the nutritional assistance scheme.

According to state government officials, under the Ladli Sister Scheme, an amount of more than Rd 2419 crore rupees has been disbursed to the accounts of beneficiary women in the last two months.

Similarly, women belonging to the Baiga, Bhariya, and Sahariya tribes have received an amount Rs 1391 crore rupees.

Chouhan announced at the event today that a special function would be held on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on 27 August. He said he would interact with sisters in that function and distribute gifts to them.

The CM also performed Bhumi Pujan and inaugurated development projects costing Rs 161.35 crore in the district.