PM Modi’s Upcoming Visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt: What Does it Mean for India?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a meaningful visit to the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt on June 25. This solemn occasion holds great importance for the Prime Minister as he pays tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who valiantly fought alongside Egypt during World War I. As part of his two-day state visit to Egypt, which was graciously extended by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, PM Modi’s visit to the war cemetery symbolizes the enduring bond between India and Egypt.

The Heliopolis War Cemetery, situated on Nabil el Wakkad Street, is meticulously maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Among its 83 war graves of various nationalities, it also serves as a poignant memorial for the Indian soldiers who served in the British Indian Army during the First World War in Egypt and Palestine. Tragically, these brave warriors have no known graves, making this cemetery an essential place to honor their sacrifice and commemorate their service.

In a ceremony held in October 1980, the Indian Ambassador to Egypt, Shri Ramachandran Swaminathan, unveiled panels inscribed with the names of the fallen soldiers. These panels stand proudly at the entrance pavilions, a reminder of the profound connection between India and Egypt and the shared sacrifices made during a tumultuous period in history.

Among the revered individuals laid to rest in this hallowed ground is Badlu Singh, an Indian soldier who earned the esteemed Victoria Cross. This prestigious award, recognizing extraordinary acts of bravery in the face of the enemy, is bestowed upon British and Commonwealth forces. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Singh served as a risaldar in the British Indian Army, fearlessly fighting during the First World War. His presence in the cemetery serves as a testament to the heroism and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

In 2022, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, paid his respects at the Heliopolis War Cemetery, solemnly honoring the memory of the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War. This gesture further underscores the significance attached to the cemetery and the enduring gratitude India holds for its brave soldiers.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on this poignant visit, it symbolizes a deep recognition of the shared history between India and Egypt and a heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in foreign lands.