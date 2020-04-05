On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, India observed “9 pm for 9 minutes” emblematically chasing away the deadly COVID-19 causing Coronavirus.

On Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes, along with the citizens of India and celebrities, PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi too took part in the iconic event and gong by the looks of it, stood out of the rest.

Well, that is the mother!

She was arguably the most enthusiastic and effervescent participant in the “9 pm for 9 minutes” as she lit up an earthen lamp as a mark of her acknowledgement of the efforts and sacrifices being made by the Corona Warriors of India.

A few days back, Heeraben Modi, nearing 100, had donated Rs 25,000 from her savings for PM-CARES fund as a token of her gratitude towards the medical fraternity.