Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrapped up his “fruitful visit to Japan,” and departed for Papua New Guinea.

“It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and the people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while,” tweeted PM Modi.

The PM of Papua New Guinea, James Marape will receive PM Modi upon his arrival at Port Moresby, where he will be accorded a full ceremonial reception.

The Prime Minister is on a six-day visit to three countries — Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24.

This tour comprises the G7 and Quad summits in Hiroshima, bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and hosting the third summit for the Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea.

“Wrapping up an action-packed visit! PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Japan following two days of intense bilateral & multilateral engagements with key partners. PM now departs for Port Moresby for the next leg of his visit,” tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies have come together in deliberations on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and vouched for peace via diplomacy too.

The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.