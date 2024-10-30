PM Modi will visit Chaibasa, Jharkhand on Nov 4: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand assembly polls, Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Chaibasa on November 4.

“Prime Minister Modi will come to Chaibasa on November 4…Our team (party) is in a very strong position… We will fight (the elections) well and this time we will try to win all the seats in Chaibasa..,” he told reporters in Chaibasa, Jharkhand.

On the CM face for Jharkhand, he said they have not decided on the CM face from NDA.

Advertisement

“We have not decided on the CM face from NDA…Our goal will be to choose a good CM (for the state)..,” he said.

The nomination exercise for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Tuesday with a total of 634 candidates filing their papers.

Voting for 81 seats of Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting will take place on November 23.