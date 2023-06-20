PM Modi welcomed at New York airport with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the New York airport on Tuesday to the chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ by the members of the Indian community to welcome him. This is the first leg of his US tour.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will be seen at the International Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters.

Subsequently, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with the US President Joe Biden.

After PM Modi landed, he received a huge welcome from the people of Indian-origin in the US, waving the Indian Tricolour at the airport.

Through the visuals that were witnessed, Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands with members of the Indian community. Some members of the Indian community were seen waiting outside ‘The Lotte New York Palace’ to greet him.

Smita Mickey Patel, one of the members of the Indian community told ANI, “I think his visit will make a great impact on the US as he is doing a really great job globally as well. He is helping out the whole world with his pure heart and is making India proud.”

Several other people said that they have taken leave from office to welcome PM Modi.

India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said Monday “It’s a milestone in our relationship…It is a very significant visit, very important visit,”

A big achievement that may be showcased is in the area of defence cooperation. This is special between the military industries of the two countries — India and the US. Kwatra said, now that India wishes to produce more weapons and equipment at home for itself and also for export.

During the visit, PM Modi will be hosted by Biden for a state dinner and a private family dinner. He will also attend lunch with Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from this, he will address a joint session of Congress for the second time in nine years.

Glenn Carle, the former CIA agent said, India and the US coming together is owing to the fact that China is the trouble-maker and US and India have to come together.