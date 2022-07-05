PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 7th July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 7th July, 2022. Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects in Varanasi.

PM is likely to inaugurate the Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid day meals for around one lakh students.

The Prime Minister will also visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy. Thereafter, PM will will reach Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 1800 crores.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects including construction of Four Lane Road over bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various projects related to improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district. These include rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City through trenchless technology; laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area; leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area of the city; rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, etc. Various social and education sector related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of Vedic Vigyan Kendra in BHU, Govt. Girls Home at Ramnagar, Theme Park in Govt. Old Age Women Home at Durgakund.

To give a fillip to tourism in the region, Modi will lay foundation stone of multiple projects including development work of Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under World Bank aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project, construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra, Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi.