PM Modi virtually inaugurates Rewa airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new airport terminal at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. The event was attended in person by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other prominent leaders.

Rewa Airport, the sixth in Madhya Pradesh, features a new terminal built at a cost of Rs 91 crore, covering an area of 102 hectares. The facility currently accommodates aircraft with up to 72 seats and has an annual passenger handling capacity of around 2.5 lakh.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Dr Yadav described the airport as a major gift to the state. He highlighted that the airport would benefit over 65 lakh residents of the Vindhya region and neighboring areas and noted that its construction anticipates regional needs for the next 50 years.

Dr Yadav also engaged with investors and industrialists at Rewa, announcing that the state’s fifth regional industry conclave will take place there on October 23.

He expressed optimism that the conclave would significantly influence industrial development in the Vindhya region and across the state, focusing on strengthening industry, trade, tourism, and agriculture sectors. He noted that the event would create new opportunities for industrial progress and employment, contributing to the overall economic growth of Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister informed attendees that a Business Promotion Center would be set up at the Rewa Industry Conclave, featuring products, services, and policies from over 16 major government and private departments. The center aims to facilitate dialogue between investors and entrepreneurs, streamlining business processes and promoting a robust industrial environment.

State government officials indicated that the MP Industrial Development Corporation would play a key role in supporting investors by simplifying processes under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative. The MP State Electronics Development Corporation will present investment opportunities in the IT and ESDM sectors.

The MSME Department will offer information on schemes supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises, enhancing their contribution to the state’s industrial landscape.

The Directorate of Foreign Trade will provide guidance on export opportunities, while the Customs Department will discuss import-export procedures to boost international trade. ECGC will also provide credit insurance and financial services, helping state exporters expand their global footprint.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department will share information on tourism investment opportunities, while the Handicrafts Development Corporation will present marketing strategies to boost the state’s handicrafts sector.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority will offer insights into agricultural export opportunities, enabling greater access to international markets. The conclave provides an important platform for entrepreneurs in the agriculture and food processing sectors to engage in global exports.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also noted that the Union Bank and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) would provide financial support information, and the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC India) would offer guidance on exporting engineering products.