PM Modi virtually dedicates projects in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the country’s first modern and self-reliant cow shelter having a 100-ton bio-CNG gas plant at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The PM also virtually conducted ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and dedication of public welfare works worth Rs 685 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Amrut Yojana in MP.

Speaking at the function organized on the occasion of Swachch Bharat Diwas here today at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav thanked the PM for the projects.

Following Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s achievement of a three-star rating in the Swachhta Survey-2022, the CM transferred Rs 63.45 lakh to the corporation in a single click, providing Rs 3000 each as an incentive to 2115 Safai Mitras.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also flagged off 125 new door-to-door CNG vehicles, six new hook loaders, two shredder machines and one litter-picking machine for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The Swachhata Seva Pakhwada was organized from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.