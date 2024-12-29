PM Modi urges people to participate in Maha Kumbh with resolve to remove feeling of division, hatred in society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the upcoming Maha Kumbh as the “Maha Kumbh of unity” and urged people to participate in the mega event with a resolve to remove the feeling of division and hatred in the society.

Talking about the Maha Kumbh during the 117th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio, PM Modi said, “Let me tell all of you; when we participate in the Kumbh, let us bring along this resolve of unity with us. Let us also make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society.”

“If I have to say it in a few words, then I will say… Mahakumbh Ka Sandesh, Ek Ho Poora Desh… The message of the Maha Kumbh, let the whole country be united and put it in another way, I will express… Ganga Ki Aviral Dhara, Na Bante Samaj Hamara… Like the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, let our society be undivided,” he said.

Modi said the Maha Kumbh is also going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13, 2025. He said at this time, mammoth preparations are going on at the Sangam banks there.

“I remember, just a few days ago when I went to Prayagraj, my heart was filled with joy after viewing the entire Kumbh area from a helicopter. It’s so huge! So beautiful! Such grandeur!” the Prime Minister said.

“The specialty of the Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. The specialty of the Kumbh is also in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event. Lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects, many Akharas, everyone becomes a part of this event. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of unity,” he said.

“This time’s Maha Kumbh will also bolster the mantra of Maha Kumbh of unity,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed that this time in Prayagraj, devotees from the country and the world will also be witness to the digital Maha Kumbh.

“With the help of digital navigation, you will be able to reach different ghats, temples, and akharas of sadhus. The same navigation system will also help you reach parking spaces,” Modi said.

He further informed that for the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot, the Prime Minister said.

“Anyone can ask for any kind of help through this chatbot, either by typing text or by speaking in. The entire Fair area is being covered with AI-powered cameras. If someone gets separated from one’s kith and kin during the Kumbh, these cameras will help in finding them,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said devotees will also get the facility of a digital lost and found centre adding that devotees will also be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones.

“If you too go to the Mahakumbh, then avail of these facilities… and yes, do upload your selfie with #EktaKaMahakumbh,” Modi said.

During the address, PM Modi also mentioned the Constitution.

The Prime Minister said on January 26, 2025, India is marking a historic milestone by celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

“It is a matter of great honour for all of us. The Constitution, handed over to us by our Constitution makers, has stood the test of time in every sense of the term. The Constitution is our guiding light, our guide. It is on account of the Constitution of India that I am here today, being able to talk to you,” Modi said.

“This year, on Constitution Day, the 26th of November, many activities have commenced that will go on for a year,” the Prime Minister said.

A special website named constitution75.com has also been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, he said.

“In this, you can read the Preamble of the Constitution and upload your video. You can read the Constitution in myriad languages; you can also ask questions pertaining to the Constitution. I urge the listeners of Mann Ki Baat, school going children, college going youth, to visit this website and become a part of it,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also talked about Tamil language in the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Prime Minister said it is a matter of great pride for India that Tamil is the oldest language in the world and every Indian is proud of it.

He said the number of people learning it is constantly rising in countries around the world.

“At the end of last month, a Tamil Teaching Programme was started in Fiji with the support of the Government of India. This is the first time in the last 80 years that trained Tamil teachers are teaching the language in Fiji. I am happy to know that today the students of Fiji are taking a lot of interest in learning the Tamil language and culture,” Modi said.

During the address, the Prime Minister also hailed the farmers of Odisha’s Kalahandi district for transforming it into a vegetable hub.

“I want to tell you about an effort in Kalahandi, Odisha, which is writing a new story of success despite a paucity of water and resources. This is the ‘vegetable revolution’ of Kalahandi. Where once farmers were forced to migrate; today, Golamunda block of Kalahandi has become a vegetable hub. How did this change come about? It started with a small group of just 10 farmers. This group together established an FPO – ‘Kisan Utpad Sangh’, started using modern technology in farming, and today their FPO is doing business worth crores. Today more than 200 farmers are associated with this FPO, including 45 women farmers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said together, these people are cultivating tomatoes in 200 acres and bitter gourds in 150 acres.

“Now the annual turnover of this FPO has also risen to more than 1.5 crores. Today, vegetables from Kalahandi are reaching not only various districts of Odisha, but also other states, and the farmers there are now learning new techniques of potato and onion cultivation,” Modi said.