PM Modi unveils Bosch Smart Campus, calls present times an era of technology

Calling the present times as an era of technology and underlining the benefits of technology as demonstrated during the time of the pandemic, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that it is important to invest even further in tech and innovation.

The PM, while unveiling Bosch Smart Campus congratulated Bosch India on completing 100 years of its presence in India though a video message. He noted the special significance of the event falling in the 75th year of India’s Independence.

“This campus will certainly take the lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the World”, the Prime Minister said recalling his October 2015 visit to the Bosch facility in Bengaluru with Chancellor Merkel.

Highlighting the need for sustainability, PM said, “India’s growth is becoming greener with the installed capacity of solar energy increasing nearly 20 times in the last 8 years.”

Mr Modi further said that today, India is among the fastest growing major economies and investments have picked in the last two years.

“Thanks to our youth, our Start-Up eco-system is among the biggest in the world. In the tech world itself there are so many opportunities,” he added stating that the Government of India is working to provide high speed internet to every village. “Our vision of a Digital India includes integrating technology with every aspect of Government. I would urge the world to make use of these opportunities and invest in our nation”, he added.

On this important occasion the Prime Minister urged Bosch to think of doing even more in India.

“Set goals for the coming 25 years of what your team can do. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company. But today, it is as much Indian as it is German. It is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy. This partnership will continue to grow stronger”, he concluded.