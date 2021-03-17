Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh from 26-27 March at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, according to official announcement.

“This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events – Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation,” the External Affairs Ministry said. Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

Modi’s visit to Bangladesh will be his first overseas trip since the outbreak of Covid, reflecting the priority India attaches to ties with Dhaka.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on 26 March as the guest of honour. Besides holding talks with Sheikh Hasina, Modi will call on Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will call on the Indian leader.