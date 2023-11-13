PM Modi to launch vulnerable tribal groups mission on Nov 15

In a step towards empowerment of tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on Wednesday.

The first-of-its-kind mission worth Rs 24,000 crore aims at ensuring holistic development of the community on the occasion of Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Divas, a statement said.

The prime minister had announced the scheme in the 2023-24 Budget to improve the socio-economic conditions of the tribal groups.

There are 75 PVTGs in 18 states and Union territories living in 22,544 villages (in 220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakh.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities, it said.

The mission will be implemented through convergence of 11 interventions of nine ministries like PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, among others. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations.

In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, sickle cell disease elimination, TB elimination, 100 per cent immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, and PM Jan Dhan Yojana, the statement added.