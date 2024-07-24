L-G Mishra takes stock of arrangements for PM’s visit to Drass on July 26

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) on Wednesday took stock of the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit at Kargil War Memorial in Drass on 26th July.

The PM is scheduled to visit and pay homage to the Kargil War Heroes on 26 July at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the 25th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999.

The L-G visited various locations and reviewed the arrangements at Kargil War Memorial to ensure that all preparations were in place. He also visited the Brigade Helipad in Drass where he saw the arrangements at the green room and helipad.

GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik briefed the L-G on the preparations and arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister to the War Memorial at Drass.

GOC, 14 Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik; ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Shrikant Suse and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kargil Shree Raam R, accompanied the L-G during the visit.