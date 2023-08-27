PM Modi to address 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the 104th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat today.

The program is scheduled to commence at 11 am. Taking to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “Join in at 11 AM on Sunday. It’s always a pleasure to showcase inspiring life journeys from all corners of India.”

In the preceding episode, the 103rd edition aired on July 30, PM Modi introduced the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

Mann Ki Baat has resonated across societal segments, inspiring citizens to actively contribute to the nation’s ambitious objectives.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat marked its 100th episode milestone on April 30, 2023.