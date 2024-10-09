PM Modi slams Congress for dividing Hindus for political gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lambasted the Opposition Congress for its divisive politics and said for political gains, the grand old party was pitting Hindus of one caste against another.

”Congress was dividing Hindus for political gains,” he said .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 10 new government medical colleges in Maharashtra. These hospitals are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). Apart from this, he also laid foundation stones for several other projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

Speaking at the launch of projects in Maharashtra, he said these will enhance infrastructure, boost connectivity and empower the youth.

PM Modi said,”…Today, Maharashtra is getting the gift of 10 medical colleges. The foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur and the new integrated terminal building at Shirdi airport has also been laid…Metro is being expanded and airports are being upgraded in Maharashtra…Various schemes related to infrastructure, solar energy and textiles are being launched in the state…”

He said the foundation of the largest container port, Vadhavan Port, was laid. ”Never before has Maharashtra witnessed development on such a large scale. Under the rule of Congress, there was massive corruption in various sectors,” he further said.

He also said Marathi language has been given classical language status by the central government.

” Last week, I went to Thane and Mumbai, along with the Metro, I got this opportunity to launch projects worth Rs 30,000 crore.

”Prior to that, in different districts, development projects worth thousands of crores were started. Metro is being expanded in many cities, airports are being upgraded. The roads and highway projects are progressing. Infrastructure, solar energy, textiles projects have been launched. New initiatives were taken for farmers.”

BJP’s victory in Haryana has set a tone for upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Shiv Sena and the NCP — the two regional behemoths — have seen a split and will be contesting against each other in key bastions.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Maharashtra and congratulated him for the victory of the BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections.