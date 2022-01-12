PM Modi says youth in 15-18 age category driving world’s largest vaccination drive in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said youth in the age group of 15-18 years were coming forward for the Covid-19 jab, driving the world’s largest vaccination initiative in India.

Prime Minister Modi’s remark came after he virtually inaugurated the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry.

“Now the youth is coming forward to make the world’s largest vaccine drive a success. We have already vaccinated 2 crore children between 15-18 years of age,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said as a result of active participation of youth in the vaccination drive already 2 crore children in the age category of 15-18 years had received the jab.

About 2,82,74,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries aged between 15-18 years since January 3, a central government note said.

The Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry has been set up at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore, according to the PMO. The Technology Centre to be equipped with state of art technology seeks to focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

“It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6400 trainees per year,” the PMO said.

About the decision to increase the age of marriage for girls, notwithstanding protest by opposition parties, the Prime Minister said, “The Government believes that sons and daughters are equal. With this thinking, the government has decided to raise the age of marriage to 21 years for the betterment of daughters. Daughters can also make their career, they get more time, this is a very important step in this direction,” Prime Minister Modi explained.