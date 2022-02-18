PM Modi says ‘Sikhism and spirit of service in his blood’

Interacting with a delegation of Sikh leaders from Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country at his office cum residence here on Friday, Prime Minister Narenda Modi said that ‘Sikhism’ and the spirit of ‘service’, a kernel precept of Sikh religion, were in his ‘blood’.

Prominent Sikh leaders who were hosted by Prime Minister included president of Delhi Gurdwara Committee Harmeet Singh Kalka, Padam Sri Baba Balbir Singh Ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi), president Sewapanthi in Yamuna Nagar Mahant Karamjit Singh, Baba Joga Singh of Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) in Karnal.

Besides, Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa of Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa in Amritsar, Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji of Kar Sewa Ananpur Sahib, Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib), Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal of Panjwa Takht, Dr Harbhajan Singh of Damdami Taksal at Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji of Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib were also present at event hosted by the Prime Minister.

The Sikh leaders were seen presenting Prime Minister Modi with ‘siropas’ (robes of honor) and ‘kirpan’ (sword) as a mark of respect to him in a video released by the Prime Minister Office after his interaction with the Sikh leaders.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the occasion. He said Sikhism and the spirit of service taught by the Sikh religion was in his blood. He told the Sikh leaders that whatever he does it is from the heart and with ‘total devotion’.

Speaking about their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sikh leaders were all praise for the work he had done for the Sikh religion and the followers of the Sikh religion in the country such as opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. They also appreciated Modi’s efforts to punish those responsible for the killing of Sikhs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and for opening the ‘dead cases’ related to violence against Sikhs in Kanpur.

President Sewapanthi in Yamuna Nagar Mahant Karamjit Singh later said the Prime Minister by the works he had done for Sikh religion such as opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, declaring 26 December as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to honour Sahibzadas or four sons of Guru Gobind Singh and by waiving GST on ‘langar’(a daily offering of free meals to devotees) had touched the hearts of Sikh community. He also said Modi told them that Sikhism and the spirit of service was in his blood.

President of Delhi Gurdwara Committee Harmeet Singh Kalka described Modi’s interaction with Sikh religious leaders a ‘historic’ one. He said the Prime Minister had very clearly stated his deep sense of love for Sikh community. “The manner in which he (PM Modi) has worked over the last seven years, constituting SIT and putting leaders like Sajjan Kumar behind bars for his involvement in anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and opening the Kartarpur Corridor, it all showed he is blessed by Gurus to undertake such big tasks,” Kalaka said.

President Sikh Forum Ravinder Singh Ahuja said, “The Prime Minister is Sikh at heart.” He said the Prime Minister had a deep understanding of Sikh gurus, Sikh scriptures, Sikh language and how Sikhs are involved in serving people. He said, “Perhaps no other Prime Minister of India has had such a deep understanding of the religion than him (Modi).” He praised Modi for forming SIT to look into 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “Many dead cases in Kanpur too have been revived. It is a very important step in the right direction,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Sikh leaders ahead of the Punjab assembly polls assumes significance. It came amid his reported claims that the BJP would do much better in Punjab than ever in the ensuing polls.