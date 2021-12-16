PM Modi recalls valour of Bangladeshi liberation fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating at a homage and reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at the National War Memorial here on Thursday recalled the valour and sacrifices of Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and Indian Armed Forces in the liberation of Bangladesh from the ‘oppressive’ Pakistani forces in the 1971 war of liberation.

The Prime Minister took part in the Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at National War Memorial to mark the 50th Vijay Diwas commemorating the victory of Indian armed forces and Bangladeshi liberation fighters against the Pakistani forces in the 1971 war.

In a tweet, Prime Minister underlined the significance of the day by making a special mention of the role played by Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces in the battle against Pakistani forces.

Modi also recalled the valour of both the Bangladeshi liberation force or Mukti Bahini soldiers and Indian Armed forces in ensuring the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi further wrote that the presence of India’s President Ramnath Kovind in Bangladesh capital Dakha on the occasion bore a special significance of every Indian.

“On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier this week interacting with the Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and the Indian war veterans who fought against ‘injustice’ in the 1971 war, also remembered the ‘courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces in the war.

In a tweet, the Raksha Mantri termed the 1971 war ‘the golden chapter in India’s military history.

“On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war…

The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier on 14 December, the Defence Minister had a warm interaction with Muktijoddhas and the Indian war veterans and recalled their collective struggle against Pakistani forces.

“Had a warm interaction with the Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and the Indian war veterans who fought against injustice in the 1971 war…The Indian Armed Forces worked together with the courageous Muktijoddhas in their valiant struggle,” the Raksha Mantri had later tweeted.