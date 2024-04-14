PM Modi realising egalitarian society of Ambedkar’s vision: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive vision resonates with Babasaheb’s vision of an egalitarian society.

The chief minister emphasised that under the stewardship of the prime minister, the government’s schemes are being implemented nationwide with the ethos of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’, ensuring equal benefits for all citizens without prejudice.

“Imbibing the values and ideals of Baba Saheb, PM Modi is implementing welfare schemes for the poor across the country. Every poor and needy person is being provided with free housing, toilets, health insurance, gas connections, and ration facilities. The Modi Government is committed to ensuring a dignified to every person by meeting their basic needs in line with Baba Saheb’s vision,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi was speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bodhisattva Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He said, “People from suppressed, downtrodden, and deprived classes will continue to honor Baba Saheb’s memory, recognizing his relentless struggle for their dignity and the promise of a brighter future for generations to come.”

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the profound impact he has had on the marginalised sections of society. He said Baba Saheb achieved greatness through struggle, intelligence, and understanding.

Reflecting on Baba Saheb’s pivotal role as the architect of India’s Constitution, the chief minister praised his visionary leadership, which positioned India as a global leader in democratic values. He emphasized the transformative impact of Baba Saheb’s advocacy for justice and freedom, igniting a sense of excitement and unity among the Indian populace.

On the occasion, the chief minister offered a floral tribute to his statue.

“It is his contribution that today the country’s 140 crore people are working as “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” with democratic values and rights,” he said.

He further mentioned that Dr. Babasaheb appealed to the oppressed and Dalit communities to become educated. “Baba Saheb knew that the fight against chaos, inequality, and anarchy could be fought only through education. He worked for the security, sovereignty, and integrity of India throughout his life. We must embody his ideals and values and work towards building a developed India,” he stated.