Slugfest between Akhilesh and Yogi turns personal with party leaders pitching in

Even as the dates for the assembly by-elections to 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced, a war of words has already broken out between BJP and SP leaders over different issues.

Though the main confrontation is between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP President Akhilesh Yadav, other leaders have joined in the tussle.

In a fresh salvo on Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav posted a statement on X on Friday saying the real saint/mahant by definition are those who wander in the countryside in saffron robes while the fake ones busy themselves in mundane affairs.

Reacting sharply to the adverse comments on his leader, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a social media post, demanded a public apology from the SP chief. He said Yadav, after becoming a pawn in the hands of Congress and courtier of Rahul Gandhi, has forgotten the dignity of language. Through his statements, he is not only insulting the Sant Samaj but also 25 crore people of the state.

“You should publicly apologize for such a statement, else your language will make the SP extinct,” he warned.

Other BJP leaders also jumped into the fray attacking the SP chief. Neeraj Singh, a BJP leader, said Jaichand is roaming around in the guise of a socialist. Sanskar (values) determines a person’s character, be it a sant, or a mahant.

Targeting the SP, Rajeshwar Singh, a BJP MLA, said politics of ‘casteism’ is the biggest stain on democracy. “For the bright future of generations, the biggest obstacle in the way is ‘casteism’! Politics of ‘casteism’ in society sows the seeds of animosity and division!,” he contended.

Rajeshwar Singh further said, “The souls of our great freedom fighters must have been distressed to see democracy groaning under the grip of ‘casteism’!”

‘Casteism’ of uneducated leaders, self-centeredness is the biggest weapon of politics! Casteism politics is a poison!!,” he added.

Yesterday, while addressing a public meeting in Milkipur, Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath accused Akhilesh Yadav of shielding goons and indulging in corruption.

In his reaction to the chief minister’s allegation against him, the SP chief said if you look at the pictures of me and CM Yogi together, you would know who is the mafia?

Meanwhile, going by the speculations, dates for the by-election will be announced soon.