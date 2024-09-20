Gyanvapi well in Kashi symbolises knowledge and Lord Vishwanath: CM Yogi

Recalling an incident from Adi Shankar’s visit to Kashi for Gyan Sadhna, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on Friday that the Gyanvapi well in Kashi is not merely a structure but a profound medium for acquiring knowledge and a symbol of Lord Vishwanath himself.

He explained that during Adi Shankar’s visit to Kashi for Gyan Sadhna, Lord Vishwanath appeared before him in the form of an ‘untouchable chandal’, deepening his understanding of Advaita and Brahma.

CM Yogi shared these insights during the conclusion of the Srimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagna on the occasion of the 55th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj at Gorakhnath temple here on Friday.

Addressing devotees at the Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium, he remarked, “No one can predict the form in which God will appear.” Citing the specific incident, he explained, “When Sanyasi Adi Shankar from Kerala believed he had reached maturity in Advaita knowledge, he journeyed to Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Vishwanath, to deepen his understanding. One morning, as he headed to bathe in the Ganga, Lord Vishwanath appeared before him disguised as a Chandal, a figure traditionally considered untouchable.”

The Chief Minister continued, “When Adi Shankar requested the Chandal to step aside, the Chandal replied, ‘You claim to be a master of Advaita, which teaches that Brahma is the ultimate truth. If the Brahma within me is different from yours, then your Advaita is flawed. Do you see me as untouchable based on my appearance?’ It was then that Adi Shankar realised that the Chandal was, in fact, Lord Vishwanath, the very deity he had come to Kashi to seek.”

CM Yogi emphasised that the true essence of ‘katha’ lies not only in listening but in applying its teachings to one’s life. He explained that texts like the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran and other religious stories instil a sense of pride in India’s rich tradition, heritage, culture, and history. These stories have been narrated in India for over five thousand years.

He further stated that India is inherently a religious country, with its soul rooted in religion, specifically Sanatan Dharma. The teachings of Sanatan Dharma serve as the foundation for social unity and national integration.