Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai ji on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,” महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations”.

Lala Lajpat Rai, also called “The Lion of Punjab” or “Punjab Kesari”, was born on 28 January 1865. He was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three “Lal Bal Pal” triumvirate.