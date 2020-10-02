Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Father of Nation Mahatama Gandhi on his 151st birthday by paying homage at Rajghat in New Delhi.

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi envisioned an “Atmanirbhar bharat” where every village is self-reliant.

“October 2nd is a holy and inspirational day for all of us. Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) thoughts and ideals are more relevant today. Mahatma Gandhi-ji used to say his life is his message and he never tried to influence with his life but his life became an inspiration for others,” said PM Modi in the short video which he shared on Twitter.

Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said, believed in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and showed path to the nation through satya (truth), ahimsa (non violence), Satyagraha.

Sharing a video message, PM Modi said, “We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India.”

In another message for Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said, “Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India.”

Today, India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Events and campaigns have been organized across the country to pay homage to the father of nation who gave the world the philosophy of ‘Ahimsa’ or non-violence.