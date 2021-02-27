Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered the great Bir Chilarai on his Jayanti.

The great Bir Chilarai is synonymous with valour and patriotism. He was an outstanding warrior, who fought for people and the principles he held sacred. His bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. Remembering him on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2021

PM Modi also paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “संत रविदास जी ने सदियों पहले समानता, सद्भावना और करुणा पर जो संदेश दिए, वे देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करने वाले हैं। उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा सादर नमन। (The messages of equality, harmony, and mercy espoused by Sant Ravidas Ji centuries ago shall inspire the people for ages.”