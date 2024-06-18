PM Modi participates in Ganga Aarti in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening participated in Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat amid chanting of ‘Har, Har Mahadev’ and ‘Maa Ganga.’ The PM also performed aarti after worshiping Maa Ganga.

Renowned priest Chandramauli Upadhyay and nine Archakas performed the worship of Mother Ganga. A total of 18 girls were present in the form of Riddhi-Siddhi.

Several dignitaries including Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Ganga Aarti.

Prime Minister Modi attended the aarti for the fifth time, and first in his third term.

After the Ganga Aarti, the PM will worship at the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Earlier, people of Kashi showered flowers on PM Modi’s convoy while on way from Mehdiganj to Godaulia. PM Modi greeted people by waving hands from inside the car.