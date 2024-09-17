PM Modi lists achievements of NDA Govt in its 100 days in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government at the Centre has taken a slew of major decisions for the benefit of all sections of society during its 100 days in office.

Modi, who launched the women-centric ‘Subhadra’, a flagship scheme of the Odisha government at a public meeting here, dwelt on the announcements and decision and successful implementation of the policies and programmes of the NDA government in the last 100 days.

Listing the achievements and announcements, PM Modi said during the last 100 days, major decisions have been taken for the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth and women of the country. “In the last 100 days, it has decided to build 3 crore pucca houses for the poor and the homeless. Rs 2 lakh crore PM package has been announced for the youth who will be immensely benefited from it,” he said.

As per the package of Rs 2 lakh crore announced by the prime minister, the government would cover the first salary of their first job in private companies.

A decision to increase 75,000 medical seats in states including Odisha has also been taken. A few days back, a proposal to connect 25,000 villages with pucca roads was approved.

A budgetary allocation for tribal development has been doubled. Special programmes for the progress of 60,000 tribal villages across the country have been announced.

In the last 100 days, a comprehensive pension scheme for the government employees has been announced.

The income tax slabs for the employees, shopkeepers, middle class entrepreneurs has been reduced.

As many as 11 lakh ‘lakhpati didis’ have been created all over the country.

Recently, major decisions have been taken for all categories of farmers. Duty on oil export has been increased so that there would be more buying of produces at remunerative prices from the country’s farmers. Besides, the export duty on basmati rice has been reduced. As a result of this, the rice export activity will be strengthened and basmati rice growers will get larger profit.

The minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif cultivation has been increased which will provide Rs 2 lakh crore profit to crores farmers in the country.

Multiple decisions of far-reaching dimension have been taken for all sections of the society, PM Modi added.